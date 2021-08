Nigeria’s stock market rose by 0.68percent in the trading week ended Friday, August 6 despite pockets of profit taking activities in notable names. The market closed the week in green as investors took advantage of attractive prices of value stocks that had lost in the preceding week. Cumulatively, investors’ money in stocks increased by N136billion…

