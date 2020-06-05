Equities close week on a negative note

Nigeria’s stock market closed the week ended June 5 on a negative note after Friday’s trading session ended lower by 1.17 percent.

Profit taking in large cap stocks like Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc and Guinness Nigeria Plc fuelled the journey southward on Friday.

Investors in the market booked N118billion loss in the review trading week. Its Year-to-Date (YtD) negative returns increased to -6.80percent.

The NSE ASI decreased to 25,016.30 points, while the value of listed stocks decreased to N13.049trillion.