How Nigerian bourse fared in Q1 2020 based on NSE Factsheet

In less than 30 days, the second quarter of 2020 will come to an end. As usual, every market participant will take stock of the developments that defined the second quarter of this year. Before then, BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU) is here to present the insights gained from the NSE Fact Sheet for the first quarter of 2020 when compared with that of the first quarter of 2019.

The market capitalisation of the equities listed on the premium board increased by N175.14 bn to N5.40 trillion from N5.23 trillion in Q1 2019. The increase was as a result of the listing of additional stock as eight equities were listed on the premium board in Q1 2020 whereas the number was seven in Q1 2019.

The number of equities listed on the main board fell to 141 in Q1 2020 as against 147 in Q1 2019.

Expectedly, the market valuation of this sub sector fell by N738.97 billion to N5.67 trillion from N6.42 trillion in Q1 2019.

Nine equities listed under ASeM in Q1 2020 as was in Q1 2019. However, the sector’s market capitalisation lost N692.11 million to end the quarter at N7.04 billion compared with N7.73billion in Q1 2019.

Equities categorised as real estate investment trusts-REITS and closed-end funds remained at nine units in both quarters but worth N23.69 billion in Q1 2020 as against N31.14 billion same period last year.

Exchange traded products increased to ten in the first quarter of this year worth N6.19 billion compared with nine that were listed same period last year worth N5.66 billion.

FGN bonds increased to 87 units in Q1 2020 worth N12.66 trillion as against 72 in Q1 2019 worth N9.81 trillion. Twenty seven corporate bonds were listed in Q1 2020 worth N378.82 billion in contrast to 25 that were listed in Q1 2019 worth N305.20 billion. The number of state and municipal bonds fell to 20 in Q1 2020 whereas 22 were listed last year March. Another noticeable difference is that the state and municipal bonds were worth N369.70 billion in Q1 2020, far less than N515.27 billion in Q1 2019.

Only one supranational bond was listed in both quarters, but with marked difference in market capitalisation. This bond was worth N3.24 billion in Q1 2020 which as 60 percent less than its market capitalisation of N8.09 billion in Q1 2019.

Fifty one memorandum listings made it to the NSE Fact Sheet in Q1 2020 valued at N999.91 billion whereas there was nothing of such in corresponding quarter in 2019.

Overall, the number of equities, bonds, and other instruments listed on the NSE rose to 359 in Q1 2020 as against 297 in Q1 2019.

Domestic investors rose to the challenge as they controlled 59.82 percent of the market transactions in Q1 2020 whereas in Q1 2019, domestic investors played second a second fiddle as they controlled 47.21 percent. This means that in Q1 2020, foreign investors controlled 40.14 percent and 52.79 percent in Q1 2019.