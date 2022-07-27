Economy in focus as banks, organised private sector brainstorm

Concern on economic growth and sustainability is seen to drive the upcoming engagement between the banking sector and the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

Nigerian banks and the OPS will address critical areas of concerns and strategies to create sustainable synergy between the financial services sector and other businesses.

At the 1st National Stakeholders Conference on Synergy between the Nigerian Banking Industry and the Organized Private Sector (OPS), top financiers; economic experts and industry chieftains will proffer lasting solutions to the constant discord between the banking industry and the OPS.

The conference is being organised by the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB)- the banking industry corporate communications and reputation management group.

Speaking at a pre-event media briefing in Lagos, President, Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Rasheed Bolarinwa said the Nigerian economy would be the major beneficiary of the conference as far reaching strategies would be taken to tap into the nascent economic benefits through the expected synergy.

According to him, the conference would bring together the best players on both sides to act as a think tank for the nation’s macro-economic growth.

“The Organised Private Sector is a valued stakeholder of the banking industry. Both the banking industry and the organized private sector play major roles in growing the economy. The need for the two sectors to work closely cannot be overemphasized. ACAMB is therefore reaching out to secure the participation of relevant speakers at the conference,” Bolarinwa said.

He said the conference, which holds on Wednesday, 3rd August 2023 at the conference hall of the Bankers House in Victoria Island, Lagos, will have the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the keynote speaker while Presidents of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), NACCIMA and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as major speakers.

Chief Executive and Registrar Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Seye Awojobi said the main focus of the event is to bring together the main sectors for the benefit of the national economy.

He said the conference will correct any perceived misunderstandings between the two sectors that have to be examined critically to proffer common grounds that would foster understanding and progress.

The programme of the event indicated that the strategic panellists will be led by the leadership of the sectors, and it cuts across banking players and the OPS including NECA, NASSI and NASME among others. The main plenary session will be moderated by the foremost economist, Biodun Adedipe.

“Constant engagement and communication are at the heart of building synergy for cooperation and collaboration. An excellent mutual relationship between the banking industry and the Organized Private Sector will promote the desired sustainable growth and development of the national economy. This would in turn enable both groups to compete effectively in the regional and international markets,” Bolarinwa said.

He added that the forthcoming ACAMB conference is expected to chart the course for effective areas of collaboration for the growth of the national economy at this challenging time.

“The conference offers a unique platform for private sector players and the banking community to share perspectives on how the synergy, communication, cooperation and mutual understanding between these two critical segments of the Nigerian economy can be improved to benefit the Nigerian people and economy progressively.

“ACAMB is reaching out to all critical stakeholders to ensure inclusiveness and maximization of capacity. We will persist in generating innovative and creative initiatives to promote the growth and development of the banking industry and the national economy.

“At the end of the session, we expect a robust communique that will provide a road map for a new relationship between the banking and the OPS,” Bolarinwa said.

He urged the media to be a key partner in the new paradigm shift of engagements with critical stakeholders in the industry, noting that the media is crucial to creating mutual understandings.