CutixPlc grew its profit after tax (PAT) by 7percent to N139.4million in its first-quarter (Q1) period ended to July 31, 2021,as against N130.4million in same period of 2020. Listed on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), CutixPlc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of electrical, automobile and telecommunication wires, cables and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login