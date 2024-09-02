Conoil, Oando, others cause market to open Sept. on a positive note

…NGX-ASI rises by 0.22%

Nigeria’s equities market opened for September trading on a positive note, rising by 0.22 percent or N124 billion on Monday.

Stocks like Conoil, Oando, IMG, helped push the market higher at the close of trading.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation rose from preceding day’s 96,579.54 points and N55.477 trillion respectively to 96,793.95 points and N55.601 trillion.

Read also: AVA global asset managers lists N4.075bn infrastructure fund on NGX

Conoil share price increased from N144 to N158, up by N14 or 9.72 percent. Also, Oando rose by N7.65 or 9.95 percent, while IMG increased by N2.6 or 9.85 percent, from N26.40 to N29. Meanwhile, RT Briscoe (-0.35 percent), Livestock Feeds (-0.25 percent), and Cornerstone Insurance (-0.26 percent) were on offer at the Lagos Bourse.

Stocks like UBA, Zenith Bank, Oando, Access Holdings and Prestige Assurance were most traded stocks as investors in 13,149 deals exchanged 498.11 million shares worth N11.03 billion.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).