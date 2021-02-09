BusinessDay
Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers insists market prospect remains positive

…urges local investors to avoid panic sell ...wants CBN to permit banks’ stocks to qualify for margin lending facilities …calls on National Assembly to pass CISIM Bill

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) believes that the prospect for Nigeria’s equity market remains positive, “even if less dramatic than the outgoing year.” “Positive rebound in global commerce / commodity markets and a moderated interest rate environment will keep equity markets on green, especially in the second half of the year”, CIS added. “At…

