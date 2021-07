Yields are increasing across segments of the fixed income market as average yield in the FGN Bond market advanced to 11.82 percent on June 30, 2021 from 6.12 percent at the beginning of the year, according to FSDH Research. This is a further increase from 9.82 percent at the end of first quarter (Q1) 2021….

