Board of UBA approves audited half year result, interim dividend

The Board of United Bank for Africa Plc at its meeting which held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 considered and approved the 2020 audited half-year (H1) results and reports and payment of an interim dividend, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The bank disclosed this in a notice signed by the Group Company Secretary, Bili A. Odum and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public would be immediately notified upon receipt of the 2020 audited half year results and reports by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The bank’s share price closed at N6.5 on Friday August 14, compared to its 52-week low of N4.40 and 52-week high of N9.25