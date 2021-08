The price of bitcoin was trading below $39,000 on Tuesday after nearly a week it went on a bull run hitting an intraday high of $42,388. Before the price surge, the crypto had traded within the range of $30,000 and $40,000 for over two months. The price drop is primarily a result of speculative traders…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login