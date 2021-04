The Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, has advocated a more integrated capital market in the West African region to take advantage of emerging trading opportunities. Besides, Ezeagu explained that the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange would accelerate the transformation of the market as the investment destination of Nigeria….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login