Ardova Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Regulation Limited (The Exchange) and the general public of the proposed establishment of N60billion bond issuance programme by the Company and potential issuance of series of bonds under the Programme. The Board of Directors of the Company via a resolution dated February 25, 2021 have resolved to recommend…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login