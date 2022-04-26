APT Securities, Meristem, 8 other brokers top Q1 equities deals

In the first-quarter (Q1) to March 31, Nigeria’s top 10 stockbrokers by value of transactions executed recorded deals worth N458.7billion, representing 66.05percent of the total value of equities exchanged on the bourse in same period.

In the review Q1 period, APT Securities and Funds led the top ten brokers’ league with record deals worth N142.4billion or 20.49percent.

It was followed by Meristem Stockbrokers Limited (N70.35billion or 10.13percent) and Cardinalstone Securities Limited (N53.26billion or 7.67percent).

Others firms that occupied the top-ten league by value are: Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (N51.79billion or 7.46percent); EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited (N40.66billion or 5.85percent); Cordros Securities Limited (N30.75billion or 4.43percent) and Rencap Securities (Nigeria) Limited (N24.307billion or 3.50percent).

Also CSL Stockbrokers Limited made the league of top brokers by value after recording N20.808billion worth of transactions on the Bourse, representing 3 percent of the total value of equities traded while Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited traded equities worth N12.56billion, representing 1.81percent of total value of equities exchanged on the Exchange; and WSTC Securities Limited (N11.9billion or 1.71percent).

In addition, ten top brokers traded 23.259billion shares in Q1, representing 52.24percent of the total number of shares exchanged on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in same period.

The top stockbroking firms in term of volume are: Cardinalstone Securities Limited (7,060,599,248 units or 15.86percent); APT Securities And Funds (4,121,056,243 units or 9.26percent); Morgan Capital Securities Limited (2,871,491,005 units or 6.45percent); and Meristem Stockbrokers Limited (1,734,248,215 units or 3.90percent).

Others are: Cordros Securities Limited (1,632,302,607 units or 3.67percent); Stanbic Ibtc Stockbrokers Limited (1,490,684,551 units or 3.35percent); EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited (1,173,170,501units or 2.64percent); Imperial Asset Managers Limited (1,159,073,319 units or 2.60percent); United Capital Securities Limited (1,082,602,198 units or 2.43percent); and CSL Stockbrokers Limited (933,875,334 units or 2.10percent).