Airtel to earn $108m from Madagascar, Malawi tower assets sales to Helios Towers
… signs MoU for Chad, Gabon tower sales
Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa said it has signed agreements to sell its telecommunications tower companies in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers plc, a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company in Africa. The Group’s tower portfolios in these two markets together…
Comments are closed.