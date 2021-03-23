BusinessDay
Airtel to earn $108m from Madagascar, Malawi tower assets sales to Helios Towers

… signs MoU for Chad, Gabon tower sales

a mast
Airtel Group’s tower portfolios in these two markets together comprise 1,229 towers

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa said it has signed agreements to sell its telecommunications tower companies in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers plc, a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company in Africa. The Group’s tower portfolios in these two markets together…

