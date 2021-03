The Rise Fund to invest $200m in Airtel Africa’s mobile money business

Airtel Africa Plc has signed an agreement under which The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of leading alternative investment firm TPG, will invest $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc. AMC BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile…