Airtel, FBN Holdings, others drive stock market’s N980bn gain

Nigeria’s equities market increased by 1.76 percent or about N980billion on Wednesday, rerouting from previous day’s negative close.

The market’s positive close was driven by Airtel Africa share price which increased most by N200 or 10percent, from N2,000 to N2,200.

Also, investors interest in share of FBN Holdings pushed its price from N24.75 to N27.20, up by N2.45 or 9.90percent, followed by that of Morison Industries which rose from N2.75 to N3.02, up by 27kobo or 9.82percent.

In 8,654 deals, equity traders exchanged 426,861,373 shares worth N12.106billion. Investors traded mostly shares of FBN Holdings, UBA, Access Holdings, Transcorp and Nigerian Breweries.

The market’s positive close confirms some analysts expectations of mixed sentiments trailing stocks trading this week despite that investors are shifting focus to fixed income securities.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 101,707.7 points and N55.652trillion respectively to 103,498.28 points and N56.632trillion.

The stock market’s year-to-date (YtD) return increased to 38.42percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.