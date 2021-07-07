AIICO Pensions becomes indirect subsidiary of FCMB Group
…as AIICO Insurance completes sale of its 33.9% shareholding in AIICO Pensions to FCMB Pensions
AIICO Insurance Plc (AIICO Insurance) has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the completion of the sale of AIICO Insurance’s 33.9percent shareholding in AIICO Pensions Managers Limited (AIICO Pensions) to FCMB Pensions Limited (FCMB Pensions). The notification is pursuant to Rule 17.6 of the Issuers Rules, Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) 2015…
Comments are closed.