Pension contributors get new window as Sigma launches non-interest fund

Pension contributors, otherwise called Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders, will now have opportunity to increase their returns on investment through non-interest ethical fund. The fund, also called Fund IV, having been approved on June 21, 2021, by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), was launched on Thursday by Sigma Pensions Limited. With this fund, pension contributors…