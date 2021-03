Shareholders of Afriland Properties Plc have unanimously ratified the N68.695million recommended by the company’s directors as dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The dividend, translating to 5kobo per share was approved by the shareholders during the company’s 8th Annual General Meeting in Lagos on Monday, 22nd March 2021. A shareholder, Sunny Nwosu,…

