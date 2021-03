In spite of a decline in its earnings due to impact of Covid-19, Africa Prudential Plc, a digital technology and investor services firm listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday declared the payment of N1 billion as dividend to shareholders. Consequently, the shareholders who were present at the Annual General Meeting held virtually…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login