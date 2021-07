Africa Prudential Plc on Friday July 23 released its Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the half-year (H1) ended June 30, 21. Highlights of the financials at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) show that the company’s gross revenue decreased by 10.95percent to N1.67billion in H1’2021, from a high of N1.87billion in H1’2020. Its profit before finance…

