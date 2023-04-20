Access Corporation, Transcorp Hotels, Fidelity Bank, others push market to new high

Nigeria’s equities market closed further in the green zone on Thursday by 0.35 percent or N93billion, thanks to investors who bought shares of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Access Corporation Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and FCMB Group Plc.

At the close of trading session on Thursday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and its equities market capitalisation increased further from 51,178.41 points and N27.870trillion to 51,355.74 points and N27.963trillion.

Access Corporation led the league of advancers after its share price moved up from N9 to N9.90, adding 90kobo or 10percent. Transcorp Hotels also rose from day open low of N6.50 to N7.15, adding 65kobo or 10 percent.

Transnational Corporation also increased from N2.23 to N2.45, up by 22kobo or 9.87 percent. Fidelity Bank also increased from N5.28 to N5.80, up by 52kobo or 9.85percent, while FCMB Group advanced from N3.47 to N3.81, up by 34kobo to 9.80percent.

Month-to-date (MtD), the market has decreased by 5.30percent, while week-to-date (WtD), it has decreased by 1.04percent. The market’s positive close pushed its record return year-to-date (YtD) to new high of 0.20percent.

In 4,309 deals, investors exchanged 600,778,307 shares valued at N5.054billion. Shares of Transcorp Access Corporation, UBA, Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank were most traded on Thursday.