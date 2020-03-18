Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Markets

1-yr OMO bills yields hit 20% after sell-off

by
1-yr OMO bills yields hit 20% after sell-off

Average yields on benchmark OMO bills spiked following massive sell-off on 1-yr OMO bills which caused yields on longer-dated bills to reach as high as 20% on Tuesday.

Data from FMDQ Group for Tuesday show that yields across benchmark Nigerian OMO bills rose to an average of 16.957% from 14.89%.

The rise was fuelled by a 4.49 and 2.66 percent points increase in yields on OMO bills dated Jan and Feb 2021 to 20.15% and 19.54% each.

This compares to yields of 15.66% and 16.88% on the OMO bills at the start of the week while their respective discount rates rose 3.44 and 1.98 percent points to 17.34% and 16.67%.

Despite the sell-off on long-dated bills, investors were bullish on short-dated bills and steered-off intermediate bills.

The surge in yields on one-year bills come as oil dips below $30 per barrel for the first time since 2006 and ahead of Thursday’s OMO maturity.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gold offers no haven for investors with Monday’s slide…

Asian stocks defy stimulus, slides for third day in week

Mixed sentiment to trail today’s equity trading on NSE

1 of 1,113