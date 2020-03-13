Data revenue growth spurs MTN Nigeria to growth as profit surge

Investors looking for stocks to buy amid the coronavirus outbreak ravaging economies across the globe are advised to invest in MTN Nigeria.

The largest telecommunication company in Africa’s largest economy has been adding impetus to shareholders value since it listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange last year to become the second largest company by market value.

While other big companies are capitulating to the vagaries of macroeconomic environment as they are finding it difficult to magnify earnings, MTN Nigeria has been recording double digit growth in service, voice, and data revenue.

The telecommunications giant is taking advantage of the country’s growing young population that crave for data plan as it continues to add millions of subscribers to its network.

MTN Nigeria has an excellent cost control mechanism as operating expenses growth are below the current rate, which also helped spur profit margins.