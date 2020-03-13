!-- INSERT IN HEAD PORTION OF CODE -->
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Market Intelligence

Data revenue growth spurs MTN Nigeria to growth as profit surge

by
Data revenue growth spurs MTN Nigeria to growth as profit surge
MTN Nigeria

Investors looking for stocks to buy amid the coronavirus outbreak ravaging economies across the globe are advised to invest in MTN Nigeria.

The largest telecommunication company in Africa’s largest economy has been adding impetus to shareholders value since it listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange last year to become the second largest company by market value.

While other big companies are capitulating to the vagaries of macroeconomic environment as they are finding it difficult to magnify earnings, MTN Nigeria has been recording double digit growth in service, voice, and data revenue.

The telecommunications giant is taking advantage of the country’s growing young population that crave for data plan as it continues to add millions of subscribers to its network.

MTN Nigeria has an excellent cost control mechanism as operating expenses growth are below the current rate, which also helped spur profit margins.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

No let up for stocks as market slides for third straight…

Uduk urges women to break stereotypes

African countries have $92.80 bn Eurobond outstanding as…

1 of 140