WACT continues $112m investments in Onne Port, unveils 16 new terminal trucks

Determined to realise its vision of becoming the gateway to Eastern Nigeria, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has continued its $112 million investments in terminal expansion and upgrade by commissioning 16 new terminal trucks aimed at boosting efficiency and cargo handling operations at the Onne Port in Rivers State.

The equipment will further improve the already quick turnaround time for vessels calling WACT, and with the new terminal trucks, WACT now has 36 terminal trucks deployed into its operations.

Speaking at the commissioning in Onne, Frederik Klinke, the country managing director of APM Terminals Nigeria, commended WACT for acquiring and deploying the new trucks.

“This is truly an amazing story in a terminal that has essentially renewed itself on an existing ground, and now stands as a fully modern and fully equipped terminal. These trucks will enhance the capacity of WACT and enable it to handle more volume,” Klinke said.

Naved Zafar, the managing director of WACT, said the new trucks were acquired as part of a fresh investment of $112 million by APM Terminals to upgrade and expand the terminal.

“This brand-new fleet is part of our ongoing Onne terminal upgrade; an expansion project, which has been going strong for two years now. We are coming closer to completing the major part of that expansion project,” he said.

The upgrade, according to him, includes the acquisition of Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, empty handlers, terminal trucks, and forklifts. It also includes the deployment of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, as well as expansion of the current yard, new workshop, and a new terminal gate complex.

Zafar said the acquisition and commissioning of the new terminal trucks is a clear manifestation of APM Terminal’s commitment to the country and an indication of the role WACT is playing in the trade and economic development of Nigeria.

Also speaking, Bola Imam, the Customs Area Controller, Port Harcourt Area 2 Command, who was represented by Acho Ojike, deputy comptroller, acknowledged WACT’s commitment to trade facilitation and revenue generation.

“WACT’s operations have supported the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) immensely in generating revenue and meeting their targets. NCS is all about revenue collection, but this cannot be achieved without WACT. WACT has shown wonderful commitment towards this course, and we remain thankful to them,” he said.

Stanley Magaji Yitnoe, port manager of Onne Port Complex, also commended WACT for acquiring the new trucks, which he said, would aid efficiency, improve productivity and ensure quick turnaround of vessels at the port in line with the Federal Government’s policy on the Ease of Doing Business.

WACT, which is owned and operated by APM Terminals, started commercial operation in 2006. It is the first Greenfield container terminal in Nigeria to be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It has grown to become the most efficient integrator to markets outside the Lagos area.