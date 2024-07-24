Vicky Haastrup named African female business leader in UK

Vicky Haastrup, chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), has been named the African Female Business Leader in London, the United Kingdom.

Haastrup defeated Beata Habyrimana of Rwanda’s BK Group; Sibongile Moyo of Zimbabwe’s Nedbank; Kadijah Amoah of Ghana’s Pecan Energies and Seinye Lulu-Briggs of Moni Pulo Nigeria to clinch the African Female Business Leader of the Year Award organised by UK-based African Leadership Magazine to celebrate outstanding business leaders in Africa.

The award comes a few weeks after Haastrup was conferred with the Leadership Award of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Haastrup, who doubles as executive vice chairman/CEO of ENL Consortium, terminal operator, and patroness of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), was recognised for making significant contributions to Africa’s development through her leadership, innovation, and dedication to the maritime sector.

“I want to thank Africa Leadership Magazine for the award. I dedicate it to God almighty for making me the strong woman that I have grown to be today. I grew up in a small village in Kwara State, Nigeria as a normal child from a humble beginning. I never knew I could be who I am today, but I thank God for his strength.

“I also dedicate the award to my husband who has allowed me to spread my wings and fly, and to my wonderful management team at ENL Consortium for their support. ENL Terminal has been one of the best terminals in the sub-region because of its management team,” Haastrup said after receiving the award.

She advised African women to be resilient, hardworking, resolute, and determined in their professional pursuits.

“For every girl-child who does not have hope, there is hope for women in Nigeria; you can be anything you want. Don’t devalue yourself, don’t allow anyone to put you down. There is no limitation to a woman’s growth in Nigeria; just spread your wings and fly,” she said.

In addition to her numerous contributions to the maritime sector, Haastrup has been empowering women and supporting capacity building.

She serves as president of the Certified Institute of Nigeria (CISN) and as a role model for Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) members.

African Leadership magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges on the continent.