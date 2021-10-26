Two contraband containers missing at Fano terminal – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said over the weekend that two containers laden with contraband goods, and cleared from the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, got missing while on transit to the Fano bonded terminal in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

Hussein Ejibunu, acting area controller of Customs in charge of Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, told newsmen in Lagos at the weekend that the containers in question were three in number.

He said that one of them was sighted on the road by FOU officers as the contents were being transferred into two small trucks by unknown persons while the remaining two are yet to be recovered.

Read also: Customs not liable for moving overtime cargoes to Ikorodu – Malanta

According to him, the containers left Apapa Port with Customs escort and arrived Fano bonded terminal successful before both suddenly disappeared.

“How the two containers disappeared from the bonded terminal is what we are still investigating. The two containers whereabouts is yet unknown as we speak and we are on top of the situation. The officer in charge (OC) of the bonded terminal has confirmed to us that both containers got to the terminal. He however does not know how the containers left the terminal,” Ejibunu said.