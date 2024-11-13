Tin-Can Customs posts record high N1.046trn revenue despite low imports

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island port command, said it collected N1. 046 trillion from January to November 7, 2024, amid declining import volume.

Dera Nnadi, the area controller of the command, told newsmen that the revenue is the highest in the command’s history.

“We are celebrating the milestone of collecting over N1trillion as Customs duty being the first time this has been achieved in its history,” he explained.

Nnadi attributed the feat to recent innovations introduced by the Service including the Authorised Economic Operator Program (AEO), Advance Ruling and the Time Release study.

He said the innovations enhanced trade facilitation and improved revenue collection.

“The devaluation of the Naira added some impetus to the revenue collection. Last year by this time, we had about 9,000 containers that had already been cleared. This year by this time, we have about 5,000 containers.

“So, the question is that we are closing all the gaps and loopholes in the past. We further upped our game as a Service by introducing the B’ Odogwu, which will replace the NICIS II platform that is in use. Also, Nigerians are beginning to see why they must comply,” he said.

