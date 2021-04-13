Tin-Can Customs grows revenue earnings to over N112bn in Q1

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Port Command said it has grown revenue earnings by 23 percent to hit N112,695,693,158.66 in the first quarter of the year, January to March.

This represents an improvement of about N21.05 billion when compared with the N91 billion earned in the first quarter of the previous year 2020.

Mba Musa, Customs Area Controller of the command, said the improvement was recorded despite the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the Command has inspired their officers to continue to work hard while observing all the safety measures to achieve the best of performance through the use of technology and collaboration.

“During the period under review, anti-smuggling activities yielded result with a spectacular seizure of cocaine weighing 43.110kg concealed in Raw Bulk Sugar, arrested 20 suspects in connection with the seizure and detained the vessel MV SPAR SCORPIO,” Musa said.

According to him, the Command has handed over the case file, suspects and the vessel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

He said the Command has put measures in place with a view to ensuring that legitimate trades are given expeditious attention.

Musa further disclosed that the Dispute Resolution Committee and the Help Desk have been re-jigged with a mandate to attend very expeditiously to all trade related disputes. “We have also reinvigorated the use of inter-modal transport system including use of barges for cargo movement in line with Global Best Practices.”