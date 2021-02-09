Terminal operator intercepts cocaine onboard vessel in Tin-Can Port – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Port Command said on Tuesday in Lagos that a terminal operator known as Josepdam Terminal has discovered and intercepted two bags of substances suspected to be cocaine onboard a vessel named Mv Spar Scorpio.

The contraband substance was intercepted in the hopper used to discharge sugar from the vessel into waiting trucks in the terminal during a routine discharge of bulk sugar at about 1103hours on Monday 8th February, 2021, according to a statement by Uche Ejesieme, Public Relations Officer of the Command.

Ejesieme disclosed that the two bags were recovered by the Terminal Security Operatives who now invited the Port Security Officer (PSO) to the Port Manager to report the development without recourse to the Customs.

He further stated that the substance has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.