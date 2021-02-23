Talod Ocean Airfreight gets World Customs’ certificate of merit

Talod Ocean Airfreight Limited, a Lagos base freight forwarding firm, has clinched the World Customs Organisation’s (WCO) Certificate of Merit Award for rendering exceptional services to the international Customs communities.

The award was presented to the firm by Hameed Ali, comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), at the just concluded International Customs Day Celebration which took place in Abuja recently.

The Certificate was presented to Aare Hakeem Olanrewaju, managing director/ CEO of the firm, by Kunio Mukuriya, secretary general of WCO in Abuja.

Olanrewaju, who expressed delight at the award, lauded WCO and the management of the Nigeria Customs for considering his company worthy of the honour.

He also thanked the management and staff of his company for their dedication to duty. He dedicated the award to those he called ‘young freight forwarders’ who are aspiring for professionalism and international best practices in maritime industry.

He urged the young freight forwarders not to relent in their quest for excellence and professionalism in the practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria.

The WCO certificate award is an international recognition given to private organisations endorsed by their national Customs for having obtained a clean bill of professional practices by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) for outstanding trade compliance, qualitative logistics services and participation in the global trade initiative programmes which in the local parlance is referred to as ‘compliant declarant/trader’.

It is an international award that every freight forwarding firm or practitioner aspires to earn. During the annual International Customs Day cerebrations, national Customs are encouraged to nominate organisation that meet the stipulated criteria to represent the country in this category.