STOAN pledges support to new transport ministers

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has promised to fully collaborate with the new ministers of transportation to enable them to deliver on their responsibilities and move the port industry forward.

Vicky Haastrup, chairman of STOAN, who made the pledge at the weekend, expressed confidence in the ability of Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, the new Minister of Transportation, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, Minister of State, to fulfill the vision of present administration for the transportation sector.

Haastrup, who felicitated the new ministers on their appointment, said Sambo’s rich work experience in the maritime industry will help him succeed in the new task assigned to him.

“We are particularly happy with your appointment considering your rich work experience and numerous contributions to nation-building both within and outside the maritime industry. As the immediate past Minister of State in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and previous work in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Savannah Bank, Allied Bank, NICON Insurance Corporation, and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), where you meritoriously retired from public service in 2019; we have no doubt that you will make a significant impact as the Minister of Transportation,” Haastrup said.

Sambo and Adegoroye were deployed to the Federal Ministry of Transportation on July 6 when President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated new Ministers in a minor cabinet reshuffle.