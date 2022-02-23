SIFAX Group rewards 90 staff with Long Service Award

SIFAX Group said it has honoured about 90 staff for their meritorious and dedicated service at the 2021 Long Service Award ceremony held recently in Lagos.

Of the 90 staff, 39 were rewarded for 15 years of service, while the remaining 51 were honoured for 10 years. Each awardee was given a certificate of recognition, an award plaque, and a financial reward.

Some of the awardees include John Jenkins, managing director of Port & Cargo Handling Services Limited; Ezekiel Ajewole, executive director/senior special adviser to the Group Executive Vice Chairman (GEVC); Oliver Omajuwa, general manager, SIFAX Off-dock Trinity; Yusuf Yaro, personal assistant to the GEVC; Kayode Ogunwole, general manager, IT and Henry Ajoh, general manager, Ocean & Cargo Terminal Services Limited, Warri.

Taiwo Afolabi, group executive vice-chairman of SIFAX Group, who hosted the event, presented the awards to the staff.

He appreciated the awardees for their valuable contribution to the growth of the company.

“We must salute your courage, commitment, loyalty, and dedication. Without a doubt, you have all contributed immensely to the growth of the company in your different capacities. You have not only run with the vision of the organisation, but also, in the process, inspire others to give their best. Many of today’s awardees joined the company when we were in a small office. Until we moved to our head office today, and began to expand gradually,” he said.

He expressed excitement over the fact that most of the awardees have found a home in SIFAX Group, which kept them for long. This, he said, has shown in their unwavering belief in the SIFAX Group dream and for playing a key role in its fulfilment.

Responding on behalf of the 15-year awardees, Ezekiel Ajewole, lauded the company for the honour and for providing them platforms to grow.

“I am not surprised that many of us who started about 15 years ago are still here today. This shows that the company is doing something right to retain its staff. We thank Taiwo Afolabi for his support over the years,” he said.

John Jenkins, managing director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, who spoke on behalf of the 10-year awardees, said the honour would spur the staff to do more.

“SIFAX Group is a company that allows its entire staff the opportunity to grow and master their crafts. This is why we have a low level of staff turnover. I am happy to have spent 10 years here and we want to assure you that we will continue to give our best,” he said.