SIFAX Group appoints managing director, executive director

SIFAX Group, the parent company of Ports and Cargo Handling Services Ltd (PCHSL), a terminal operator in Nigeria, said it has appointed Mobolaji Musah as managing director, and Olujimi Osho as executive director, Legal Services/Company Secretary.

Musah, who has over 26 years of experience in Nigeria’s oil & gas industry, holds a postgraduate degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Lagos State University.

He served as well site engineer and district drilling engineer at Abacan Resources Limited before joining Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum in May 1998 as an operations engineer. In 2013, he rose to the position of general manager of the company and was also a member of the Y.F Powers’ (a sister company) technical team involved in the designing and actualisation of the first phase 270MW Lagos State/ AES Emergency Barge Power Project.

He later served as the company’s acting managing director and was on full-time secondment to wholly-owned subsidiary- Folawiyo Aje Services Limited (FASL) as the CEO. FASL is the technical advisor on the OML113 project.

On the other hand, Osho is a legal expert with vast experience in advocacy, commercial and property law, trademark, and copyrights law as well as arbitration and legal drafting.

He holds a Masters of Law (LL.M) and Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lagos. He obtained his LL.B Degree from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State.