Shippers’ Council targets reduction in cargo dwell time with Port Manual

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said Nigerian ports would achieve reduction in dwell time of cargo from the current 21 days to the regional average of seven days, if the implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM) becomes efficient.

The Council, which held sensitisation meeting for government agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector in Abuja on Tuesday, according to a statement by Rakiya Zubairu, head, Public Relations Unit of NSC, said effective implementation of the Manual would also help to improve Nigeria’s ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

Hassan Bello, executive secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said Nigerian Ports Process manual is key to transparency in Nigerian ports.

“There is need to reduce dwell time of cargo from 21 days to the regional average of seven days. NSC is not only looking at the ease of doing business but at the cost of doing business,” he said.

According to him, the electronic call up system by the Nigerian Ports Authority would aid in easing the current traffic situation around the port.

Bello however sought for the cooperation of sister agencies to ensure the manual is fully implemented in order to improve the ranking of Nigeria in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, who gave the keynote address, said the responsibility of driving the process was placed on the Council, and urged other agencies to cooperate with the NSC.

Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), who noted that the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of the various agencies in the maritime sector are closely tied, called for seamless cooperation of relevant agencies.

The NPA, she assured, would ensure compliance to the manual and implement sanctions for non-compliance.

Meanwhile, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Fredrick Oladeyinde, said Lagos state is on top of the Apapa gridlock situation.

“We are working with the NPA to ensure truck parks are established along logistics routes. Lagos has given out 31 hectares of land for these truck parks. We will continue to work with key stakeholders to ensure we develop the best port system in Africa,” he said.

Olusoji Apampa, CEO of Convention on Business Integrity, who represented the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, disclosed that since an information desk was put up at the port in 2020, 90 vessels doing business on Nigerian waters were monitored and only 16 had issues which were resolved within 1 to 4 hours.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the Port Service Support Portal (PSSP) which will be the primary tool to drive the implementation of the NPPM.

The NPPM was launched by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on December 9 2020 in Abuja and appointed Nigerian Shippers’ Council as the lead agency to implement the NPPM, which will enable Nigeria improve its ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).