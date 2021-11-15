Shippers commend amicable dispute resolution at ports

Shippers under the aegis of the Shippers Association Lagos State have commended the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) for resolving the lingering regulatory issues in the port between freight forwarders and shipping lines.

A statement signed by Jonathan Nicol, president of the association which was issued at the weekend, stated that port users can resolve challenges through dialogue, rather than issuing threats to shut down.

Noting that shippers, who bring in cargoes need to get their cargoes seamlessly out from the port, Nicol stated that all unwarranted pressures from stakeholders should cease and that Port Regulators should brace up to ensure 100 percent compliance by enforcing the Standard Operating Procedures.

“There should be no more threats and intimidations of any kind to the smooth operations of our ports neither should there be inducements of any type from the service providers to anybody or organisations,” he said.

He however stated that though the Freight Forwarders’ complaints were in line, shippers were not carried along or informed of the act of withdrawal of their services, which invariably will shut down the ports.

“In future, Shippers should be carried along with any major agitations that will affect clearing of our cargo or any industrial action that will increase demurrages on our cargo, should there be withdrawal of services,” Nicol suggested.

Nicol however advised the shipping lines to work with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and Shippers to fashion out a new shipping policy that will restore the dignity of Nigerian ports.