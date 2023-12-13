Seven APM Terminals’ dockworkers receive NIMASA recognition

Five female crane operators and two male terminal workers of APM Terminals Apapa have received recognition from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) during the Dockworkers Day celebration.

The crane operators include Oshinowo Funke Olusola, Opayemi Fausat Toyin, Omodele Augustina, Ngozi Perpetua Onyia and Umeano Chidera received the ‘Outstanding Female Dockworkers Award’ while Olabe Daniel Agbua and Oseni Akeem received the ‘Outstanding Male Dockworkers Award’.

The Dockworkers Day with the theme ‘Healthy Dockworker, Better Productivity,’ came after the Shipping Correspondent Association of Nigeria (SCAN) set the pace by holding the first-ever dockworker day in Nigeria.

Read also: APM Terminals sees ‘speaking up’ solving safety challenges at port

Speaking at the event, Bashir Jamoh, director general of NIMASA, said the Dockworkers Day was created to recognise the contributions of dockworkers to the nation’s economy.

He said the recognition would instil a sense of inclusion, value, and dignity among dockworkers and further boost their contribution to the economy.

On his part, Adewale Adeyanju, president-general of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), thanked the management of NIMASA for recognising the important roles dockworkers play at the port.

Meanwhile, Steen Knudsen, terminal manager of APM Terminals Apapa, said, the company is an equal opportunities organisation.

Read also: APM Terminals Apapa gets recognition for lifting dockworkers’ welfare

“We provide a good work environment for all our employees, irrespective of gender to thrive. Our female crane operators are faring very well and are being recognised by the authorities.

“In APM Terminals, we continue to increase the participation of women in both leadership and technical roles to further strengthen their presence in positions that were hitherto seen as exclusive to men. We depend on diversity of thought to continue improving and developing our business. Facilitating a culture where everyone feels comfortable, respected, and fairly treated will help us gain access to a larger, more diverse pool of talent,” he said.

APM Terminals is the largest container terminal in Nigeria. With an investment of more than $438 million, the terminal has continued to introduce innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency, flexibility, and dependability cost-effectively.