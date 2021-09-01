Sack of divers from Bonga renews calls to regulate Nigerian divers

The recent dismissal of four divers including Eldwick Dickson Zambkzibe, the embattled President of the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD), is bringing to the fore, the need to intensify regulation for indigenous divers in Nigeria.

It was gathered that Zambkzibe alongside three other members of the NAPROD – ThankGod Ara, Samuel Akide and Emmanuel Nsrimi- were last week dismissed from the Bonga flex joint replacement project being handled by Shell Plc.

It was also learned that they were earlier employed by the diving contractor -Messrs Hydrodive- and equally laid off from the project over incompetence, lack of fitness, and inability to deliver on the previous contract.

Sources close to Shell, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the development has questioned the ability of Nigerian divers.

According to the source, more professionalism had been expected from Nigerian divers, and this was why it has become critical that the Diving Advisory Board urgently looks into this development, to ensure safety in diving operation, which rides on competence of divers.

Further information disclosed that the embattled NAPROD president was sacked from the project for the allegation of failure to deliver the job contracted during his last diving job; ThankGod Ara was dismissed for health-related reasons; Samuel Akide for alleged incompetence in his last diving job while Emmanuel Nsrimi was laid off over lack of knowledge on what to do underwater.

Also, industry close watchers have questioned the integrity of NAPROD as an association even as they called on the government to professionally regulate indigenous divers through the Office of the Chief Inspector of Diving.

To them, this will uphold competence as well as honesty, and also increase local participation in the Nigerian diving sector.

Recall that some NAPROD chapters had instituted a court case against Eldwick Dickson Zambkzibe for allegedly assuming the presidency of the group, illegally.