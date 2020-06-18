Port thieves, militants, illegal refiners still trouble BUA operations at PH port

Port thieves, militants and illegal refiners are said to be giving worries to Port Harcourt port concessionaires especially BUA Terminal Services Limited at the Rivers Port in Port Harcourt. This is as the first vessel has already called at BUA Berth 8 again after the order of the FG for the berth to resume operations; with more vessels on the way.

The massive stealing and cutting away of iron works under the deck of Berth 8 in Port Harcourt were said to have led to the decommissioning of Birth 8 and the concession relationships between BUA and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) which have just been reinstated.

This was disclosing when the new Commissioner of Police (eastern Ports), Tami Evelyn Peterside, paid visit to BUA Terminals. The General Manager of BUA, Ibrahim Lily, in welcoming the new CP said; “The activities of these community youths, those who come to steal equipment, and the activities of those in illegally refined petroleum products, have been a source of concern to BUA.”

He appealed to the CP to intensify effort to deal with the situation. He said most times these militants come with their boats and welding equipment to vandalize metals, rods, etc, which they sell to the pre-arranged buyers.

The General Manager also said with the resolving of the issue between the FG (actually the NPA) and BUA, more activities are expected to kick-start in the company .

Already, according to him, Barths 5, 6, and 7 have been operational; the Barth 8 has just been given operational approval by the Federal Government and that same week, their first vessel arrived. He said more vessels are on their way to the Port Harcourt Port in Rivers State.

The General Manager informed the Police boss that the company has coal which is transported to power their plant in Sokoto State.

More so, the police boss visited Dangote Group where the Operations Manager, an engineer, Baba Ibrahim, commended the CP for the visit and wants more of such visits to prevent crime within their complex.

Baba also commended the police for their prompt response to the company each time the need arises.

In all, CP Tami Evelyn Peterside assured both managements of BUA and Dangote not to see her as a woman but as someone capable of dealing ruthlessly with any individual or group that would try to create security breaches not only within the Port Harcourt port but the entire Eastern Ports Command.

Hear her; “Please you people should not see me as a woman but call on me at any time of the day, l will respond accordingly”. The visit continues.