Our account with Unity Bank was frozen by court order in August 2010, says NPA

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has on Monday refuted the whistle blower’s allegations that it operates over $1 billion hidden account with Unity Bank Plc.

A statement by Jatto Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, which described the allegation as untrue, said the petition was made by one John Okpurhe to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Adams, NPA operates an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344, and it has a total sum of $1,057,772.03 as of December 4, 2019, which is contrary to the allegation by the petitioner that an account number: 0013680344 allegedly being operated by NPA has a total sum of $1,034,515,000.00.

He disclosed that the Unity Bank account under discussion was frozen on the strength of a court order in August 2010, following the completion of the case, the money was consequently transferred to the judgment creditor on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order Absolute.

“The NPA account has not been in operation since August 27, 2010 due to a Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI in AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY where a garnishee order was placed on it following a case, which went from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court over a period of eight years,” Adams stated.

Continuing, he said: “Upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgment creditors continued with the Garnishee process which resulted in the credit of the amount $1,057,772.03 in favour of Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY on December 4th 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.”

Adams said that it is therefore obvious that there is no cloned account as speculated in the alleged whistle blowing effort of Okpurhe.

The petitioner accused Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation, of allegedly refusing to reward him after exposing over $1 billion supposedly hidden in an account with Unity Bank Plc and allegedly operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority.