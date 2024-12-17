NPCC plans to create a databank for Nigerian seaports

The Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) putting plans in place to create a data bank for the Nigerian port industry.

Creating a databank will transform the Council into a custodian of Nigerian port industry statistics, a source of historical data and a tool for industry forecasts.

This was part of the goals outlined for the newly inaugurated five committee members charged with developing actionable ideas to drive growth for Nigeria’s port industry.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bolaji Sunmola, chairman of NPCC, said creating a database would help industry operators, regulators and government to plan for investments, carry out policy adjustments and infrastructure development within the sector.

The NPCC boss expressed optimism that the Council could become the custodians of port statistics if it receives robust collaboration from government regulatory agencies and stakeholders at the seaports.

Meanwhile, Jean Chiazor Anishere (SAN), vice chairman of NPCC, said the NPCC committees are expected to develop a work plan in sync with their terms of reference.

She assured that the Council will play its part in supporting the respective committees.

Read also: Haastrup tasks NPCC on advocacy, port industry development

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated Committees, Iheanacho Ebubeogu, chairman of Port Operations and Logistics, explained that an assessment of the nation’s seaports could be divided into two parts including port operations and human activities.

According to him, a clear understanding of these roles will help in planning the sector’s growth and measuring the performance of the respective operators, agencies and stakeholders.

On his part, Ikenna Nwosu, vice chairman of the Port Operations and Logistics Committee, pointed out the need for NPCC to help the port and maritime sector become properly captured in the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said the NPCC’s goal to become custodians of port statistics will give the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and other research organisations access to vital industry data for GDP calculation.

The new committees include the Ports Legal Committee chaired by Jean Chiazor Anishere (SAN) and Gloria Kanabe as vice chairperson; the Port Operations and Logistics Committee chaired by Iheanacho Ebubeogu and Ikenna Nwosu as vice chairman;

Others are; the Finance and General Purpose Committee chaired by Ify Akerele and Blessing Osakwe-Ogo as vice chair; Research Development, Consultancy and Training Committee chaired by Bamidele Badejo and Aisha Ali-Ibrahim as vice chairperson; Media/ Publicity Committee chaired by Hope Orivri and Kenneth Jukpor as secretary.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

Share