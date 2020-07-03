NPA welcomes House of Reps investigations on alleged secret account

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it welcomes and supports the House of Representatives’ resolution to investigate an alleged secret account said to be operated by the Authority with Unity Bank plc.

According to a statement signed by Jatto Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, the House took the decision during a plenary that held on Thursday, following a motion of urgent national importance.

Adams, however, stated that the management of the Authority had reiterated its position on non-existence of such an account.

“While awaiting communications from the House committees on finance; as well as ports and harbours on the proposed investigations, the Authority restates it position in the statement issued by management earlier this week that the Unity Bank account number: 0013680344, cited by the whistleblower, Mr. Okpurhe, does not exist as evidenced by a February 12, 2020 letter from Unity Bank Plc,” Adams said.

It would be recalled that NPA had earlier clarified that it formerly had an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344, and it had a total sum of $1,057,772.03 as of December 4, 2019, which was contrary to the allegation by the petitioner that an account number: 0013680344 is allegedly being operated by NPA and it has a total sum of $1,034,515,000.00.

“The NPA account has not been in operation since August 27, 2010 due to a Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI in AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY where a garnishee order was placed on it following a case, which went from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court over a period of eight years,” Adams stated.

The Unity Bank account under discussion, Adams stated, was frozen on the strength of a court order in August 2010, following the completion of the case, the money was consequently transferred to the judgment creditor on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order Absolute.

Continuing, he said: “Upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgment creditors continued with the Garnishee process which resulted in the credit of the amount $1,057,772.03 in favour of Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY on December 4th 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.”

Adams said that it is therefore obvious that there is no cloned account as speculated in the alleged whistle blowing effort of Okpurhe.