NPA takes on Shippers’ Council as Maritime Cup kicks off

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) football team, will trade tackles with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) team on 24th October 2023 as the 13th edition of the Ships & Ports Annual Maritime Cup Football Competition kicks off in Lagos.

The Maritime Cup, which has recorded huge success since its inception in 2009, was created by Ships & Ports to foster unity and encourage competitive sporting activities among industry stakeholders.

This year’s competition will be held from October 24th to November 3rd, 2023. The draws for the competition were held on Tuesday in Lagos and the 15 participating teams were placed in four Groups.

Group A is made up of defending champions Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), port economic regulator Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Comet Shipping Agencies, and COSCO Shipping Nigeria.

In Group B, 2019 runner-up Josepdam Port Services will tackle 2014 champions National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), and first-timers National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Group C has 2019 champions ENL Consortium, 2018 runner-up Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dynesty Shipping, and APM Terminals Apapa.

Group D consists of 2009 champions Nigerian Navy, five-time champions Nigeria Customs Service, and two new entrants – Blueche Lomado and Truck Transit Park (TTP).

Speaking during the draws held in Lagos, Adesegun Kosoko, head of the Technical Committee of the Maritime Cup, commended Ships & Ports Communications Company for sustaining the competition for the past 14 years.

Kosoko, who is former Chairman of Lagos State Referees Council, enjoined the participating teams to familiarise themselves with the rules of the game.

He assured participants of effective officiating and transparency in all the matches in line with FIFA rules.

Also, Oluwatosin Rotimi, coordinator of the Maritime Cup, assured the participating teams of an exciting competition.

She said the competition, which is the 13th edition, will be officiated by approved FIFA-badge referees.

She said matches of the competition this year will be played at The Stable and NPA Sports Ground, both in Surulere, Lagos.

Past winners of the Maritime Cup since its inception are the Nigerian Navy (2009), Micura Stevedoring Services (2010), Nigeria Customs Service (2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017), National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (2014), Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (2015), Nigerian Ports Authority (2018, 2022) and ENL Consortium Nigeria Limited (2019). The competition was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.