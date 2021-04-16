NPA suspends electronic call-up tickets to APM Terminals over workers’ strike

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)has suspended the issuing of electronic call-up tickets to trucks heading to pick cargo from the Apapa Container Terminal known as APM Terminal.

The NPA, which disclosed this via its Twitter handle @nigerianports, said the decision to suspend issuing of call-up tickets was due to the dispute between the management of AP Moller Terminals and members of the Maritime Workers Union.

“Following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, Thursday, April 15, 2021, disrupted operations at the terminal,” said the NPA in the tweet.

The NPA said it was working towards resolving the dispute between the two parties, but APMT would not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.

“The Authority hereby calls on stakeholders to please take note as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT-bound cargoes,” the tweet stated.

Recall that Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on April 15 shut down APM Terminals in Apapa.

Adewale Adeyanju, president-general of MWUN, said the grounding of activities at the terminal was due to the expiration of the one-week plus notice given to the management of the terminal to adhere to the laws of the land.