NPA redeploys GMs, AGMs, other senior officials

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it has affected some changes at the upper level of the organisation, in line with its goal of repositioning the country’s port system to become the preferred cargo destination in Africa.

According to a statement by Ibrahim Nasiru, general manager, Corporate and strategic communications of the NPA, the redeployment and appointments take immediate effect.

The affected officers include Madubuike E. Ugo, formerly general manager, Monitoring & Regulatory Services, now in charge of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP); Williams E. Idowu, formerly general manager, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), now takes over Monitoring & Regulatory Services.

Ajibola S. Olagoke, formerly general manager of Administration, now in charge of Superannuation; Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly general manager of Servicom, now moves to Administration while Musa Shehu Yaro, formerly general manager of Procurement, now heads the Servicom Unit.

Ohagwa Anthonia Chinelo, formerly general manager, ICT, now moves to Tariff and Billing, while Edosomwan A. Anthony now heads the ICT Department. Mohammed Shehu, formerly general manager, Tariff and Billing, now heads Procurement, while Khadijat Ife Sheidu-Shabi has been re-designated as general manager, Managing Director’s Office/TA Administration.

Read also: Nigeria’s 2021 fertiliser imports surge 65%

Umar Abubakar Sadiq, formerly assistant general manager, of Audit, Policy, and Compliance, now moves to Finance and Investment Department, while Felix Onyile Bassey, formerly assistant general manager of HR Operations, now moves to Administration.

Dairo Olusola Olufunke, formerly assistant general manager of Performance Management, now moves to HR Operations. Allen Taylor O. Bankole, formerly assistant general manager, Electrical and Corrosion, will now act as general manager, Engineering.

Zhimwan Nansel Audu, formerly assistant general manager of Corporate & Strategic Communications (C&SC), now moves to the PPP (New Business).

Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar, formerly assistant general manager, Operations – TA to MD (Admin) moves to the Abuja Liaison Office as assistant general manager. Richard Unde Terfa, formerly assistant general manager, PPP – TA to MD (Engineering), moves to Facility Management.

Pella Naphtali Nafarda, formerly assistant general manager, Audit (Finance and Investments) moves to Superannuation Department to head the investment portfolio. Abdul Ibrahim Sani, formerly assistant general manager, Engineering, now moved to Electrical and Corrosion.

Okeke Angela Uche, formerly assistant general manager of Investment, now moved to Audit (Policy and Compliance). Dantiye Zainab Magaji, formerly assistant general manager of Administration, now moves to Performance Management. Faturoti Adebanjo, formerly principal manager, Hydrography now moves to Engineering to understudy the assistant general manager, Hydrography.

In a related development, two technical assistants (TAs) were also appointed. They include Abubakar Daniya, formerly senior manager, Accounts, now becomes executive/personal assistant to the Managing Director, and Sadiq Abubakar Lamuwa, formerly senior manager, Civil Engineering, now becomes technical assistant (Engineering) to the Managing Director.