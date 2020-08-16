NPA receives largest container vessel on Nigerian waters at Onne Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced with excitement the successful berthing of the biggest container vessel so far at any Nigerian port. The Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with length overall of 300 metres and width of 48 metres was received at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State at 1620 hours on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to a statement by Jatto Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, the vessel, which has a capacity to carry 9,971 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), is a flagship from Singapore.

He said the vessel, which was brought in from Fairway Bouy Bonny with the aid of three tugboats operated by three of the Authority’s pilots was received by Alhasssan Abubakar, Ports Manager of the Onne Ports.

Adams stated that the Authority is delighted that the landmark arrival of the biggest gearless Maerskline vessel at the Onne Ports was a result of NPA management’s determination to improve the patronage of the Eastern Ports.

“It is an indication of the fact that the Eastern Ports are equipped to receive all manner of vessels and an expansion of the options of consignees in the Eastern and northern parts of the country,” he said.

He further said that the management of the NPA congratulates its team at the Onne Ports and all stakeholders at the Onne Ports for their cooperation towards seeing that the vessel berthed safely without any challenge.

“The Authority assures of its commitment to ensuring that all ports locations in Nigeria work at their optimal capacity and the repositioning of Nigerian ports as the hub in the sub-region,” he assured.