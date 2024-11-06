NPA pledges to transform maritime into mainstay of Nigeria’s economy

L-R: Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in a handshake with Afam Chukwuma, deputy national president of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), during a recent visit of NAGAFF team to NPA Headquarters.

…As NAGAFF names Dantsoho keynote speaker

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said the authority is determined to transform the nation’s port industry into the mainstay of the economy.

He solicited the support of stakeholders including freight forwarders especially the members of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF).

Dantsoho disclosed this when the national leadership of the freight forwarding body paid a courtesy visit to the NPA Headquarters in Lagos recently.

“We must fast track our growth and expansion to catch up with the fast pace of our population growth. This capacity growth has to be reflected in the ship side of the business and the cargo side. We are poised to surpass our current performance trajectory, and we will collaborate more seriously with NAGAFF in this regard,” the NPA boss pledged.

Meanwhile, the freight forwarding body led by Afam Chukwuma, its deputy national president, named Dantsoho as the keynote speaker of its forthcoming silver jubilee anniversary slated for November 16.

