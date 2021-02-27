NPA lists approved satellite truck parks for electronic call-up

As part of the reforms that come with the introduction of the electronic call-up for trucks, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the list and locations of seven approved satellite truck parks, shipping companies’ empty container holding-bays, and waterfront loading and landing ports for roll in, roll out barge operations.

The NPA commenced implementation of electronic call-up for orderly movement of port-bound trucks into Lagos Ports starting from Saturday, 27 February 2021, using an Eto app that is powered by Truck Transit Park Ltd (TTP).

According to a Public Notice No 4149, which was signed by the management of the NPA and sighted by BusinessDay on Saturday, the information was made available to guide port users, clients and general public on the way forward in order to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in Lagos Ports.

The seven approved truck parks include Anet Construction & Development Concept Ltd located at Second Rainbow, Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Estate, with capacity to sit 250 trucks; Bomarah Investment Ltd, 36/42 Adeleye Street, Orile-Iganmu with capacity to sit 100 trucks; Spezial Bau located at Olowotedo, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway with capacity to accommodate 100 trucks and JOF (Nig) Ltd, located at Plot 3/4 Adewunmi Industrial Estate, kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja with capacity to sit 150 trucks.

Others are JOF (Nig) Ltd located at 16/18 Oyefeso Avenue Obanikoro Lagos, which has capacity to sit 75 trucks; Hog-Amazon Ltd, Plot 11-16 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Okrisan Epe Opposite Old Berger yard with capacity to sit 250 trucks and Foru Solution B.V. Ltd at 399 Ikorodu Road, Ojota Lagos which has the capacity to sit 500 trucks.

The Notice further listed two pre-gate truck terminals including Truck Transit Park Ltd at Lilypond Ijora and MOB Truck Park at Tin-Can Island Port.

It also listed three jetty loading and landing points for roro barge operations and they include Lagos Ferry Services Terminals operated by Sripd at Mile 2 Lagos, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Amuwo-Odofin; GMT Terminal, and Standard Flour Mills both in Apapa

The authority further listed some NPA recognised empty container holding-bays for eight shipping companies that are integrated into the electronic call-up system. It approved four holding-bays for Maersk Nigeria Ltd and they include Hicee Transport Ltd, Unity Bonded Terminal, Fano Bonded Terminal and Clarion Bonded Terminal.

Lagos and Niger Shipping has four approved holding-bays including Kachicare Terminal, Denca Bonded Terminal, Seamap Nigeria Ltd and Jealith Bonded Terminal while CMA CGM Nigeria Shipping Ltd was given six approved holding-bays including Clarion Bonded Terminal, Medlog Terminal T2, Libra Terminal, Emog Bonded Terminal, GMT Terminal and Kachicare 1&11.

NPA also approved three holding-bays for PIL Shipping and they are Sinoma Terminal, GMT Terminal and Sapid Bonded Terminal as well as two holding-bays for Ocean Network Express Nigeria Ltd – Sifax Bonded Terminal Ijora and Okota.

The authority also approved four holding-bays for Cosco Shipping Nig Ltd including Emog Bonded Terminal, Michelle Bonded Terminal, Migfo Bonded Terminal and Classic Marine Services Ltd while Grimaldi Agency Nig Ltd was given two approved holding-bays which include Off-Dock Terminal and Tin-Can Buffer.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company was given three approved holding-bays including Medlog Terminal T2, Sifax Terminal Ijora and AIM Terminal Lagos – Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.