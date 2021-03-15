NPA designates 14 truck parks, three barge take-off points for e-call up

Two weeks into the implementation of the electronic call-up for trucks, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has listed 14 approved truck parks and three barge take-off points for various categories of trucks that are doing business at the ports.

NPA, which disclosed that the categorization was carried out after due consultations with stakeholders, also announced with conviction that the call-up system is the solution to the problem of truck congestion on the access roads into the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin-Can Island Ports.

The categorisation of truck parks is to make movement of trucks in and out of the port more seamless.

Though, the new call-up has been experiencing teething problems, the Authority was pleased that issues are being tackled as they arise, and that steady progress is being made in the process.

Foru Truck Terminal in Ojota with capacity to accommodate 500 trucks is to service only flatbeds and export containers carrying trucks while Sodik Garage in Kirikiri with capacity to accommodate 500 trucks, would be servicing flatbed trucks, says a statement by Ibrahim Nasiru, assistant general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division of the NPA.

According to him, Anet Construction and Development Concept located at Second Rainbow, Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, which has capacity to take 250 trucks, would be used for flatbed trucks while the Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park at Otto Wharf, Mile 2 that has 250 sitting capacity, would also be used for flatbeds.

Nasiru further stated that Bomarah Investment Ltd in Orile-Iganmu with capacity to take 100 trucks, would service flatbed trucks while Spezial Bau Limited with capacity to take 150 trucks, would be used for servicing flatbeds and export container trucks.

“Meanwhile, Lilypond Extension in Ijora Olopa with capacity to take 100 trucks would be used to service fish trucks while JOF (Nig) Ltd in Oregun with capacity to accommodate 150 trucks would be servicing flatbed trucks. Hog – Amazon Ltd on Lekki-Epe Expressway with capacity to take 200 trucks would be used for flatbeds and export container trucks,” Nasiru stated.

He further stated that MPS Global Services known as Koro Park in Ijora Olopa with capacity to take 150 trucks would be used for reefer container trucks while Arewa Truck Park at Ascon Truck Park with 250 capacity would be servicing Arewa trucks.

“HST Truck Park at Old Ojo Road would be multi-use; Nigerian Breweries Truck Yard in Constain Round -About would also be multi-use; Starlink Global & Ideal Limited in Ikeja would service export trucks, while LAGFERRY Terminal operated by SRIPD at Mile 2 would be used for Roro Barge Operation,” he said.

Nasiru also said that both GMT Terminal and Standard Flour Mills in Apapa, would be used for Roro Barge Operation.

The Port Authority however warned that transporters and truck owners, who do not use the approved truck parks based on the categorisation detailed above, would be unable to access the ports.

“While the Authority is working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to arrive at a more conducive environment for the operation of export cargo owners, the Authority however stated that truckers in this category should ensure they complete all documentation required by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), terminal operators and shipping lines before approaching the ports. Failure to complete the documentation will be met with denial of access into the ports.” NPA stated.

The Authority also appreciates the Government of Lagos State under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the commitment to ending truck congestion through enforcement.

“Management is grateful to all stakeholders and associations for their cooperation towards the successful implementation of the regime of reforms and hereby solicits continued support,” NPA added.