NLNG to partner with NPA on deployment of vessel tracking service

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian Ports Authority have agreed on a partnership geared towards deploying a Vessel Tracking Service (VTS).

The agreement was reached on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 when Phillip Mshelbila, the managing director of the NLNG paid a partnership renewal visit to the NPA Headquarters in Lagos.

VTS, which is to be deployed through the NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), a subsidiary of the NLNG, will enhance the capacity of the NPA in the area of domain awareness and management.

Speaking on the development, Mohammed Bello, the managing director of the NPA, said the authority is delighted with the development especially as it is coming at a time when the NPA is ramping up efforts under the technical guidance of the International Maritime Organisation to deploy the Port Community System (PCS).

He said the VTS will support the successful deployment of the Port Community System.

Vessel Tracking Service is a control measure for vessels required to assure the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS); an International Maritime Organization Convention which provides safety assurance for the ship, crew, cargo, the environment, and ports host community.

The synergy between NPA, a port regulator, and NLNG, a major player in the global Liquefied Natural Gas business, signposts a lot of positives for the renewed export drive of the Federal Government.